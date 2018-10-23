Mudiay (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Mudiay hasn't been able to take the court in any of the first four games while nursing a sprained right ankle, although he could break that trend Wednesday. His status will likely be determined by how the ankle feels during shootaround. If Mudiay is cleared to take the court, he'll serve in a bench role behind Trey Burke at point guard.