Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Records 16 points Monday
Mudiay registers 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 110-107 loss to the Wizards.
After a 28-point outburst his last time out, Mudiay followed that up with a 16-point game Monday night, which is encouraging given he had just 12 points in the two games prior to his season-high scoring outing. Mudiay appears to be back on track and should remain in the starting lineup for the Knicks, which provides him with plenty of opportunity.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Goes off for 28 points•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Terrible in 20 minutes Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Delivers team-high 27 points•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid performance as starter•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Logs 19 points in starting role•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Starting Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.