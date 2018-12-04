Mudiay registers 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 110-107 loss to the Wizards.

After a 28-point outburst his last time out, Mudiay followed that up with a 16-point game Monday night, which is encouraging given he had just 12 points in the two games prior to his season-high scoring outing. Mudiay appears to be back on track and should remain in the starting lineup for the Knicks, which provides him with plenty of opportunity.

