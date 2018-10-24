Mudiay (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Mudiay has yet to make his season debut while he continues to battle the sprained right ankle, but it's uncertain if he'll be included the rotation even once he returns to full strength. Trey Burke appears locked in as the Knicks' primary point guard, and starting wing Frank Ntilikina is capable of assuming ball-handling duties whenever Burke requires a breather.