Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Ruled out Monday
Mudiay (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Mudiay is dealing with an illness and after trying to go through pregame warmups, doesn't feel healthy enough to take the floor. Look for newly crowned starters Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina to see big minutes in the backcourt Monday as a result. Considering Mudiay is just dealing with an illness, there's a decent chance he's back in the lineup come Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Game-time call with illness Monday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Headed for bench role•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable Wednesday despite ankle sprain•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Hands out five assists versus Raptors•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 19 in Friday's loss•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...