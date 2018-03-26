Mudiay (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Mudiay is dealing with an illness and after trying to go through pregame warmups, doesn't feel healthy enough to take the floor. Look for newly crowned starters Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina to see big minutes in the backcourt Monday as a result. Considering Mudiay is just dealing with an illness, there's a decent chance he's back in the lineup come Wednesday's game against the 76ers.