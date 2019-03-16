Mudiay finished with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 109-83 loss to the Spurs.

Mudiay was filling in for Dennis Smith Jr. (back) Friday and managed to leave with 14 points in 36 minutes. His production was solid enough given he was likely a streaming option in many formats. Smith is questionable for the Knicks next game and if he is ruled out once again, Mudiay will likely hold the starting spot for another game.