Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 17 on poor shooting
Mudiay produced 17 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 113-105 victory over the Bulls.
With Dennis Smith (back) sitting out, Mudiay received full reign at point guard and was able to pile up some useful counting stats, albeit with some horrendous shooting. The inefficiency from the field and three-point range has hindered Mudiay throughout his career, but so long as fantasy managers aren't trying to make up ground in those categories, the fourth-year player should prove useful over the Knicks' final five games. Mudiay's outlook would improve further if the Knicks elect to shut down Smith for the season.
