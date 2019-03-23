Mudiay racked up 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Mudiay drew the start with Dennis Smith (back) sidelined and turned in plenty of counting stats against the team that drafted him. Mudiay has reached double figures in scoring in five of the last six games, and with Smith likely to be sidelined for at least one more tilt (and potentially more), Mudiay is likely to be extremely aggressive once again during Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.