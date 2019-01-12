Mudiay managed 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.

Mudiay scored 20-plus points for the sixth time through 35 appearances this season, this after doing so just three times across 64 games in 2017-18. More impressively, Mudiay is averaging a career high in points per game while maintaining a career-best field-goal percentage.