Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 21 points in Friday's loss
Mudiay managed 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.
Mudiay scored 20-plus points for the sixth time through 35 appearances this season, this after doing so just three times across 64 games in 2017-18. More impressively, Mudiay is averaging a career high in points per game while maintaining a career-best field-goal percentage.
