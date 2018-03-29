Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's loss
Mudiay managed 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 loss to the 76ers.
Mudiay matched Michael Beasley for the team-high in scoring, and the young guard shook off an illness to fill up the stat sheet. After missing Monday's matchup with the Hornets, it seems as though he has put the sickness behind him, so Mudiay is likely a safe bet to see ample time over the final six regular season contests.
