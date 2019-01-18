Mudiay had 25 points (11-18 FG, 103 3PT, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds in Thursday's loss to the Wizards.

Mudiay also added two assists, though he committed five turnovers in 31 minutes of action. Mudiay continues to be the Knicks' No. 1 option at point guard, with Frank Ntilikina currently the flavor of the week as the backup. Ntilikina played 17 minutes Thursday and went 1-of-7 from the field. Trey Burke was a DNP-CD.