Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores seven points in loss
Mudiay finished with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists over 18 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Monday.
After averaging 21.0 points over his last three games, Mudiay came up with just seven points in Monday's loss. It's not surprising considering Mudiay's up-and-down performances this season.
