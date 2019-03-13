Mudiay totaled 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 loss to the Pacers.

After four-straight single-digit duds in the scoring column, Mudiay lit up the scoreboard Tuesday night, hitting 50 percent of his shots in the contest. While Dennis Smith Jr. continues to man the starting role, Mudiay has noticeably gotten his fair share of time too, playing 32 minutes on the night, nine more than any other bench player.