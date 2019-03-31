Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores team-high 24 points in loss
Mudiay produced 24 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 loss to the Heat.
Mudiay scored an efficient 24 points in Saturday's loss, continuing his strong play of late. He has been one of the more surprising stories to come out of New York this season and has certainly put himself on the radar for standard leagues heading into next season. His exact role is unclear but he has demonstrated the ability to produce at a consistent enough level to survive in the NBA.
