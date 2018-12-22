Mudiay ended with 32 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-107 loss to the Hawks.

Mudiay had at least 32 points for the third time in his last five games as he continues to rebuild his career in New York. Over the past six games, Mudiay is averaging 23.9 points to go with 6.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He doesn't offer much in the way of defense but given his recent production, he should be rostered in basically all formats.