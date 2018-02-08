Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Shipped to New York

Mudiay will be traded from the Nuggets to the Knicks in a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Devin Harris will be sent to the Nuggets in the deal, while Doug McDermott will join the Mavericks.

Following the emergence of Jamal Murray in Denver, Mudiay had to settle for a minor depth role for the Nuggets, averaging just 17.9 minutes across 42 games so far this season. However, he'll now head to New York where he should have a slightly easier path to playing time. While we won't know what Mudiay's exact role is with the Knicks until he takes the court, he should battle with the likes of Jarett Jack and Frank Ntilikina for playing time at point guard right away. The Knicks were reportedly hoping to grab a younger backcourt player with some upside prior to the deadline and Mudiay fits that mold. With the team traveling to Toronto ahead of Thursday's game against the Raptors, Mudiay's Knicks debut presumably won't come until Sunday's road tilt with the Pacers.