Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Six dimes in loss Thursday
Mudiay totaled 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-100 loss to Boston.
Mudiay continues to put up standard league numbers despite the Knicks being blown out again. Trey Burke (knee) remains without a timetable for his return giving Mudiay plenty of run. His upside is limited but he has been taking advantage of the opportunity presented to him and owners should ride him while he is hot.
