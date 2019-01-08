Mudiay finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds across 35 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 111-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With at least 30 minutes in 10 of the Knicks' past 12 games, Mudiay has become one of the few players with bankable playing time in coach David Fizdale's ever-shifting rotation. Mudiay has certainly warranted the steady run at point guard, as he's averaged 18.9 points (on 44.7 percent shooting from the field), 6.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch. The 22-year-old remains a rather low-efficiency player for a starting NBA guard, but he's at least displayed tremendous improvement from the level of play he turned in during his first three seasons in the league.