Mudiay generated 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes in the Knicks' 118-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Mudiay drew another start at point guard and compiled his third straight double-digit scoring effort. The 22-year-old has been lights out from the field over that span, draining 19 of his 29 attempts, including four of eight from distance. While Trey Burke is also playing very well off the bench, Mudiay's current production allows the Knicks to enjoy strong offense from the point guard position for all four quarters.