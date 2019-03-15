Mudiay will get the start at point guard for Friday's matchup with the Spurs, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Mudiay will be replacing Dennis Smith (back) in the starting lineup. He had started 32 games straight before a 12-game stint on the sidelines. When he returned the Knicks had acquired Smith, so he has played a reserve role the previous ten games. The 23-year-old has averaged 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists across 28.1 minutes per game as a starter this season.