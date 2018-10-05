Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Starting Friday
Mudiay will start over Trey Burke during Friday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Coach David Fizdale apparently wants to see how Mudiay meshes with the starters. Through two preseason contests, Mudiay has averaged 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 15.5 minutes. He's shot poorly, going 2-of-11 from the field.
