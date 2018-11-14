Mudiay will start over Frank Ntilikina for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Mudiay has appeared in seven games for the Knicks this season, and he will be drawing his first start Wednesday. In the four games that he's seen at least 20 minutes, Mudiay has averaged 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals.