Mudiay was a non-factor Wednesday, scoring just three points in 21 minutes as the starting point-guard. After two strong performances, Mudial has put up back-to-back stinkers much to the disappointment of those who added him off waivers. There is no indication he is going to lose the starting spot but the minutes are clearly going to fluctuate depending on who has the hot hand.