Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: To get more run for rest of season
Mudiay, according to coach Jeff Hornacek, will see more minutes for the remainder of the campaign, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Mudiay has played three games since joining the Knicks, seeing 29, 19 and 20 minutes, respectively, in each of those contests. That has resulted in him posting 9.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 22.7 minutes per game. Though it's unclear exactly how much more run he'll receive, he's shown to have some fantasy value in the somewhat limited run he's garnered already, minus his 36.7 percent shooting from the field. Overall, this news represents a positive movement in Mudiay's fantasy value, possibly vaulting him into fantasy relevance in standard formats.
