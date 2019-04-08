Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: To miss third straight
Mudiay (shoulder) is listed out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Mudiay will be sidelined for his third consecutive matchup while nursing a left shoulder injury. With nothing left to play for, the Knicks are unlikely to rush him back for Wednesday's season finale against the Pistons.
