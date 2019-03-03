Mudiay managed 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 loss to the Clippers.

Mudiay was inefficient as a scorer but filled up the stat sheet while earning a team high minute total. He has reached double figures in scoring in all five games since his recent 12-game injury absence, bringing his double-digit scoring streak to 10 games. The acquisition of Dennis Smith seemed like it would seriously halt Mudiay's ability to produce quality counting stats, but thus far that hasn't really been the case.