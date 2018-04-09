Mudiay (concussion) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Mudiay remains in the NBA's concussion protocol and is uncertain to receive clearance to play again before the Knicks' season concludes Wednesday with a rematch with the Cavaliers in Cleveland. The 22-year-old's absence for a second straight game will open up a spot in the rotation for Jarrett Jack as the backup point guard behind starter Trey Burke. Jack starred off the bench in Saturday's 115-102 loss to the Bucks, finishing with 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes.