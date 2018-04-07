Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will not play Friday
Mudiay will not play in Friday's game against the Heat due to a headache, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Mudiay was absent from the injury report heading into Friday's contest. He logged one rebound and one assist across eight minutes in the first half, but it appears he also gained a headache in the process. The team will exercise caution, which means more run for Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina. Mudiay's status for Saturday's matchup with the Bucks is unknown at this time.
