Mudiay has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets due a sore left shoulder, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Mudiay most recently played 39 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Magic but appears to have emerged a bit banged up. With Dennis Smith (back) and Allonzo Trier (calf) potentially done for the rest of the year and Kadeem Allen still going through the concussion protocol, the Knicks may be without all of their primary ball handlers Friday night. If all four were ruled out Friday, John Jenkins and Damyean Dotson would be in line to carry majority of the backcourt minutes in Houston.