Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play off bench Friday
Mudiay (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves but will come off the bench, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
This will be Mudiay's first game since Jan. 23 while he has been nursing a strained left shoulder. He'll be coming off the bench behind Dennis Smith, but head coach David Fizdale did tell reporters Friday that Mudiay would be getting significant minutes in his return to action. Even so, it will be difficult for Mudiay to match his pre-injury production given the presence of Smith following the Porzingis trade.
