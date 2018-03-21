Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play, start Wednesday
Mudiay (ankle) will play and start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Heat play-by-play announcer Mike Inglis reports.
Mudiay sprained his ankle in the first half of Monday's contest, but as expected, it isn't going to force him to miss time and he'll start as usual Wednesday. That said, Mudiay has struggled a bit of late, shooting just 31.3 percent from the field for an average of 5.5 points across 18.5 minutes over the last two games. For that reason, he may be someone to avoid, especially considering he's playing through an injury.
