Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play Tuesday
Mudiay (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Mudiay was added to the report Monday after picking up an ankle injury during Saturday's game, but the issue doesn't look to be anything serious. Expect Mudiay to start at point guard against his former team.
