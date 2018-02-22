Mudiay, as expected, will start over Jarrett Jack for Thursday's contest against the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Mudiay has been working with the first team during practices over the past two days and may be the team's starting point guard for the remainder of the season. Though the team has their first-round draft pick Frank Ntilikina also available, it appears coach Jeff Hornacek and the New York brass isn't quite ready to hand over the keys to their rookie, especially since he's been underwhelming on the offensive end.