Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Won't play Friday
Mudiay (ankle) is out for Friday's game against Golden State.
Mudiay entered the day listed as questionable due to an ankle issue, but the Knicks have since ruled him out for their upcoming contest with the Warriors. Ron Baker could see more run with Mudiay on the bench. Mudiay's next opportunity to take the court will come Monday against Brooklyn.
