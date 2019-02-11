Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Won't play Monday
Mudiay (shoulder) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Mudiay hasn't played since Jan. 23 after straining his left shoulder. The Knicks offered up a loose two-week timeline for his recovery, but that period has since passed without any real update on Mudiay's status. It's thus expected that his absence will extend through the All-Star break, though the Knicks' injury reports should still be monitored ahead of Wednesday's game against the 76ers and Thursday's game in Atlanta.
