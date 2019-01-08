Knicks' Enes Kanter: Anchors second unit in loss
Kanter supplied 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 111-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Just when it appeared Kanter was in jeopardy of seeing his minutes cut further or perhaps even losing his rotation spot, the big man has bounced back in swift fashion. He's rattled off double-doubles in three straight games while shooting a solid 55.9 percent from the field. Meanwhile, starting center Luke Kornet's production has taken a hit of late, which should increase Kanter's likelihood of remaining a core contributor on the second unit once Mitchell Robinson (ankle) re-enters the frontcourt mix.
