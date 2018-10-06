Kanter scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 8-9 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Pelicans.

Matched up against Anthony Davis, Kanter not only held his own but arguably came out on top in the encounter. It's only the preseason, but the 27-year-old looks intent on building upon last season's impressive performance, when he set career bests in rebounding, assists, FG percentage and FT percentage.