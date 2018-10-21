Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another day, another double-double
Kanter finished with 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 loss to Boston.
Kanter continues to dominate the glass, adding another 15 rebounds to go with his 17 points. He is basically an automatic double-double at this stage and there is no reason to think that will change anytime soon. Kanter also managed a three-pointer here as well as collecting a pair of steals. He now has at least one steal in each of his first three games. While this is far from mindblowing, any defensive numbers he can add to his game on a consistent basis are sure to keep his owners very happy.
