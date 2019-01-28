Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another DNP-Coach's Decision
Kanter didn't see the floor during Sunday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.
Kanter has been a healthy scratch for three straight games. The first of those games (against the Rockets) could be chalked up to a bad matchup, and the Nets are known for their endless loop of pick-and-rolls involving D'Angelo Russell, so a similar excuse could prevail for Friday's tilt. However, some of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's lineups feature two traditional big men, so the fact that Kanter didn't see the court in this one is certainly troubling. At this point it seems unlikely that Kanter will rejoin the rotation for Monday's meeting with the Hornets, and fantasy owners will have to hope a trade lands him with a team that plans to utilize him.
