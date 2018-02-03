Kanter posted 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Friday's 92-90 loss to the Bucks.

Kanter continues to dominate on the glass, as he's now hauled in no less than 17 boards in the last three games and has four consecutive double-doubles. The 25-year-old also has a trio of 20-point efforts in the last five contests and has scored in double digits in nine straight, rendering him one of the Knicks' most reliable assets on offense. Given his consistent minutes and production, his fantasy stock is likely at its highest point of the campaign at present.