Kanter scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 5-5 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 128-112 loss to the Raptors.

Four different Knicks bench players scored in double digits, led by Kanter's 15, which is the only reason the game was even vaguely close. It's the big man's fourth straight double-double and ninth of the season, and he looks to have fully adjusted to the move to the second unit behind rookie Mitchell Robinson.