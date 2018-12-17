Knicks' Enes Kanter: Big double-double against Pacers

Kanter scored a team-high 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 Ft) while adding 15 rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-99 loss to the Pacers.

It's the third time in the last five games Kanter has delivered a 20-and-10 performance, and the 26-year-old now has 20 double-doubles in 31 contests. Developing Mitchell Robinson (ankle) will remain a top priority for the Knicks as the season progresses, which could make Kanter's role and court time erratic, but as long as he's seeing close to starter's minutes he'll be one of the few reliable fantasy assets on the roster.