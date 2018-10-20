Knicks' Enes Kanter: Big double-double in loss to Nets
Kanter scored 29 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Nets.
The center tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for the team lead in scoring, but unfortunately for New York, only one other Knick even managed to hit for double digits. Kanter essentially has the frontcourt to himself while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is on the shelf, and as a result he's taken on a much bigger role in the offense through the first two games of the season without losing any production on the glass.
