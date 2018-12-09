Knicks' Enes Kanter: Big night in Saturday's loss

Kanter finished with 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 loss to the Nets.

Kanter led the Knicks in scoring and rebounding Saturday, finishing with 23 points and 14 rebounds. It was Kanter's third straight double-double despite playing just around 25 minutes per game over the same period. His ceiling is somewhat limited due to the apparent minutes' cap but he should still be on a roster everywhere.