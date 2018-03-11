Knicks' Enes Kanter: Cleared to play Sunday
Kanter, who took a knee to his midsection in Friday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks, has been cleared to play Sunday against the Raptors, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The injury may explain why Kanter was limited to just 22 minutes in the contest, despite producing a line of 16 points (8-11 FG), eight boards, one assist, one steal and one block. With Kanter experiencing no issues hours before Sunday's tip off, he'll likely reprise his normal starting role and see somewhere in the neighborhood of 25-to-30 minutes.
