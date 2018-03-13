Kanter (back) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Kanter missed Sunday's game against the Raptors with back spasms, but after a few additional days off for rest, feels healthy enough to take the court Tuesday. Look for Kanter to immediately slot back in as the Knicks' starting center, which should send Luke Kornet back to his typical bench role. Along with Kornet, Kyle O'Quinn could also see a slight decrease in his workload.