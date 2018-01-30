Kanter (lips) will play during Tuesday's contest against the Nets, Adam Zagoria of The New York Times reports.

Kanter suffered a lacerated upper lip during practice, which required stitches, but it's nothing that will keep him from taking the floor against Brooklyn. Over the past six games, Kanter has averaged 16.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 27.3 minutes per contest.