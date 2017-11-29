Knicks' Enes Kanter: Cleared to play Wednesday
Kanter (back) will participate in Wednesday's matchup against the Heat, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Kanter missed the team's most recent three games while nursing back spasms, but went through practice Tuesday and seemingly got through morning shootaround with no issues. As a result, he'll probably be re-inserted back into the Knicks' starting five and will go up against a Heat squad devoid of Hassan Whiteside (knee). With Kanter's return, Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez will likely see their roles revert back to normal.
