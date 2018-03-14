Knicks' Enes Kanter: Collects 15 rebounds Tuesday
Kanter scored three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with 15 rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Dallas.
After missing Sunday's game, Kanter shot sparingly (1-of-4) for three points on Tuesday. However, the center picked up where he left off in the rebounding department, collecting 15 boards in a loss. Kanter has tallied at least seven rebounds in 22 straight games going back to January 17. Even with an off night as a scorer, Kanter still knows to dominate the boards to boost this area of his stat line.
