Knicks' Enes Kanter: Collects double-double Tuesday

Kanter scored 14 points (7-10 FG) to go with 11 rebounds across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 overtime win against the Lakers.

While Kristaps Porzingis grabs all of the offensive headlines, Kanter has been dominating the boards as of late. The New York center is averaging 10.7 rebounds over his last seven games since he returned to the lineup from a back injury. Of those seven games, Kanter has recorded a double-double in five of them. While he is averaging a steady 13.4 points, Kanter's 10.3 rebounds per game are more than sufficient moving forward.