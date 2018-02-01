Kanter scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 FT) to go with 17 rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 103-73 loss to Boston.

Collecting his third straight double, Kanter has been impressive both offensively and on the boards as of late. In his last five games, the center is averaging 18.6 points and 12.6 rebounds. A game removed from collecting 20 rebounds, Kanter was dominant again on the glass against Boston albeit in a 30-point defeat. In addition, he has remained efficient in the low post by sinking 76.6 percent of his 30 shots during this stretch of three consecutive double-doubles.